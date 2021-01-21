Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $17,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mirova grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 58.3% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $131.39 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

