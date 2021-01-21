Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,112 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $21,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 129.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $82.55 on Thursday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $87.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.33 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.73 and its 200 day moving average is $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $173.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.92 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STNE. Bradesco Corretora raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. 140166 raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

