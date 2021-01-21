Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 401,269 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,647,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,269 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.4% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $145,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,048 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,809 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,306,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,383,000 after purchasing an additional 424,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,490,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,440,000 after purchasing an additional 339,234 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.11.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.39.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

