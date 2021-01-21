Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 7,253 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 999,684 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,253 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $49,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Intel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.48. The stock has a market cap of $240.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Roth Capital cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.18.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

