ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.14.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of MANT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.12. 112,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,176. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $101.21. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.37.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $636.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in ManTech International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,563,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ManTech International by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,222,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in ManTech International by 14.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 451,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,081,000 after acquiring an additional 57,197 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ManTech International by 12.3% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 423,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,180,000 after acquiring an additional 46,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ManTech International by 95.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,898,000 after acquiring an additional 197,904 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

