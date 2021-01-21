Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 609,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 364,682 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 58,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $13.18.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

MRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.01.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.