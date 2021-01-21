Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.32. The company had a trading volume of 107,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,185,498. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $605,044.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $323,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,315 shares of company stock worth $4,351,989 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615,471 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,249 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 153.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,375,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,783 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 35.7% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,368,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,020,000 after purchasing an additional 623,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 37.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,471,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,429,000 after purchasing an additional 401,247 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

