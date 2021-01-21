Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Hits New 1-Year High at $110.00

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $110.00 and last traded at $109.28, with a volume of 1759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.41.

DOOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.40.

Get Masonite International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average is $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.40 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $380,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.99 per share, with a total value of $50,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $50,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 6,042.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,321,000 after buying an additional 243,144 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 120.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 440,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after buying an additional 240,167 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 500.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 199,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after buying an additional 166,592 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 522.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 187,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after buying an additional 157,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 55.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,037,000 after purchasing an additional 119,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.