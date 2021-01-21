Mathes Company Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mathes Company Inc. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,627 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $240.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.18.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

