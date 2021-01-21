Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Maverix Metals’ earnings. Maverix Metals also reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Maverix Metals.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on MMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maverix Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

MMX stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.76. 503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,124. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.21 million, a P/E ratio of 119.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Maverix Metals by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 414.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 31,227 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in Maverix Metals by 350.0% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

