MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $22,901.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $214,490.39 and approximately $22,901.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,827.59 or 0.99859003 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00025387 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.63 or 0.00331406 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.68 or 0.00582559 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00163078 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002556 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002147 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00030881 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003925 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.