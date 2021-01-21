Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.96

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.96 and last traded at $54.20, with a volume of 89623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.65.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAXR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.39.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 641.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

