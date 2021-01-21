McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “McAfee Corp. is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. It creates consumer and business solutions. McAfee Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on McAfee from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pritchard Capital assumed coverage on McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96. McAfee has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $19.78.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $7,717,626.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $71,603,349.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

