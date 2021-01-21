Mchain (MAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21,715.39

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 21st. Mchain has a total market capitalization of $21,715.39 and $24.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mchain has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Mchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007609 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006942 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000045 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 76.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000658 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Mchain (CRYPTO:MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 54,216,925 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

