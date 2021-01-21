MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 1,600 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 16.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 37,588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,985,000 after purchasing an additional 366,582 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 51.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 13.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $48.70 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

