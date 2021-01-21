MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 389,105 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 95.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 389,105 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 851,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,371,000 after buying an additional 98,019 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,001,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 22,406 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 379,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,090,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,718,000 after buying an additional 3,555,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI stock opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.41). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $216.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.