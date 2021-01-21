MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 406,655 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 94.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 406,655 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 67.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 522,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 211,076 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 270.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 127,162 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 39.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 397,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 112,993 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $700,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AKR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $54,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AKR opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.