MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Trims Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206,881 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Prologis were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,503,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,834 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,890,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Prologis by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,577,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,084,000 after purchasing an additional 718,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,950,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,451,000 after purchasing an additional 554,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE PLD opened at $100.34 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $112.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLD. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.