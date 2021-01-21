Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 125.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 354.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,229.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $30,646,408.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,563,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 532,750 shares of company stock worth $74,888,848. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

MEDP opened at $145.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.00. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $150.57.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

