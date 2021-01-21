Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Reduced by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist upped their price target on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $119.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $160.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

