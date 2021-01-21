Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.14

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and traded as high as $6.39. Meggitt shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 10,120 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEGGF. Barclays upgraded shares of Meggitt from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Investec upgraded shares of Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meggitt has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

