Meme Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Meme has a market capitalization of $12.36 million and $4.44 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meme has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Meme token can currently be purchased for about $441.60 or 0.01403941 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.82 or 0.00330062 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00030194 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003950 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001204 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 42,560.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meme Token Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

Buying and Selling Meme

Meme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

