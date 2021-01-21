Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.17. 56,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,085,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.32. The firm has a market cap of $205.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

