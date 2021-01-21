Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $983.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $64.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $88,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,261,000 after purchasing an additional 69,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,562,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,251,000 after purchasing an additional 262,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,356 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,263,000 after purchasing an additional 92,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,110,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,854,000 after purchasing an additional 847,376 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

