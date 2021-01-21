Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Stamps.com by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 665,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,363,000 after acquiring an additional 501,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,681,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240,204 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Stamps.com by 375,810.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 146,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,930,000 after purchasing an additional 146,566 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stamps.com by 3,784.7% during the third quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 86,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Stamps.com by 76.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 191,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,180,000 after purchasing an additional 82,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

In other Stamps.com news, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $315,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 15,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $2,889,393.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,850.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,562 shares of company stock valued at $12,843,665 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $219.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.03 and its 200 day moving average is $226.94. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $193.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

