Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 120.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptinyx were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 2,549.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth about $37,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Aptinyx by 126.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,120 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Aptinyx by 46.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Aptinyx from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aptinyx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.32.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv bought 3,333,333 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APTX stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64. Aptinyx Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 46.43% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

