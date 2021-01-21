Meridian Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $75.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $81.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average is $70.57.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.09.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

