Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New $316,000 Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 29.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $41,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 450,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $29,440,831.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $3,516,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,151,820 shares of company stock valued at $79,930,938. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.12.

Shares of NET stock opened at $83.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of -214.12 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

