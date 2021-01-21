Meridian Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,708 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 0.7% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $173.64 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.70 and its 200-day moving average is $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $314.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.21, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.07.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,042 shares of company stock worth $20,844,647. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

