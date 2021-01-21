Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 179 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $165,535,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,353,000 after purchasing an additional 535,573 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 20,277.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after purchasing an additional 257,117 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 466,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,874,000 after purchasing an additional 168,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 347.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,467,000 after buying an additional 138,622 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $215.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $215.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.