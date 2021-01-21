Metronome Price Up 4% Over Last Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Metronome has a total market cap of $22.11 million and approximately $20,385.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00005952 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00050285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00123985 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00072514 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00273871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00067315 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Metronome Token Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,710,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,376,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

Metronome can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.