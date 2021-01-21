Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 42,714 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $32,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cleveland Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

MU stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.37. The company had a trading volume of 207,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,929,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The stock has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,103,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $13,839,070 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

