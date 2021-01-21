Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lessened by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,283 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.3% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,067,428,000 after buying an additional 798,604 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Microsoft by 26.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103,204 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $225,826,000 after buying an additional 231,423 shares during the last quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3.6% during the second quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,898,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 21.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 613,837 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $124,921,000 after buying an additional 110,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Microsoft by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 283,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,621,000 after buying an additional 30,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $224.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Pritchard Capital raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

