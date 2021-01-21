Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,321 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,523,000 after buying an additional 21,148 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $224.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.56 and its 200-day moving average is $213.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Pritchard Capital raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

