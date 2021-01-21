Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 85.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 36,315 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 306.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 477,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 360,168 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 124.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,418,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,176,000 after buying an additional 786,137 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 210,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

MPW stock opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

