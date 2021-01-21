Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SUSC stock opened at $28.06 on Thursday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $28.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.