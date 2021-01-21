Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 188.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,388 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

DSI opened at $73.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.37. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $73.61.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.