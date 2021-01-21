Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,334 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,826.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.76, for a total value of $3,731,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,271 shares of company stock worth $31,949,416 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $223.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.35. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $276.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Pritchard Capital cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.39.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.