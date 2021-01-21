Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 94.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,499,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter.

CRBN opened at $154.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.75. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1 year low of $87.45 and a 1 year high of $154.49.

