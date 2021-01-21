Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,810 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,011 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,550 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,661,000 after purchasing an additional 965,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,431,000 after purchasing an additional 773,534 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock opened at $175.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.00. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

