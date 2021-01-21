Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $924,000 Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,251,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $77.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.78.

Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

