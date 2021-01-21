Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,186 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,268.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 143,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 133,380 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after buying an additional 32,643 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,446,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 491,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 151,413 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $31.16.

