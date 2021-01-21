Mirador Capital Partners LP Cuts Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $837,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 394,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $17,961,276.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,166,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,235,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 746,154 shares of company stock worth $32,258,493 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -66.80 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

