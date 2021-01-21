Mirador Capital Partners LP Invests $257,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.6% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 700.0% in the third quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.0% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 10,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,876,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, 140166 started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.43.

SHOP stock opened at $1,200.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.41 billion, a PE ratio of 764.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,285.19. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,142.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,035.21.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

