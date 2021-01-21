Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,435 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,696,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,695,000 after acquiring an additional 60,354 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,393,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,653,000 after acquiring an additional 522,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 787,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after acquiring an additional 26,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $80.75 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.06.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

