Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 2,419 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.96.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.16, for a total transaction of $6,754,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $1,638,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,123,119 shares of company stock valued at $202,534,978 over the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $226.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.51 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $238.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.