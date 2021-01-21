Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 94 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $131.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.54. The company has a market capitalization of $327.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In related news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,001 shares of company stock worth $68,685,208 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

