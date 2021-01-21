Mirador Capital Partners LP Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $188,585,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,294,000 after purchasing an additional 351,008 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,770,000 after purchasing an additional 331,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,403,000 after purchasing an additional 157,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 159.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,291,000 after purchasing an additional 149,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $208.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $209.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.07.

