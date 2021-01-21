Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) will post earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($5.67) to ($1.27). Miragen Therapeutics reported earnings of ($4.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($9.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.52) to ($6.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($9.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.67) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Miragen Therapeutics.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,393.50% and a negative return on equity of 141.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

MGEN stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.82. 17,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. Miragen Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos purchased 126,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $1,879,738.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.09% of Miragen Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

