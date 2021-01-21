Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $230,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) to announce sales of $230,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $400,000.00. Miragen Therapeutics reported sales of $880,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $830,000.00 to $1.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.60 million, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Miragen Therapeutics.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 141.66% and a negative net margin of 1,393.50%.

MGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Miragen Therapeutics stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.82. 17,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,029. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75. Miragen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $85.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos acquired 126,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,879,738.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.09% of Miragen Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

Earnings History and Estimates for Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN)

